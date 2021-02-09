Global News Morning Montreal February 9 2021 8:08am 04:13 An organization that helps vulnerable youth struggles to find funding during the pandemic The pandemic has complicated fundraising efforts. Global’s Laura Casella finds out how one organization is finding new ways to raise money. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7629127/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7629127/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?