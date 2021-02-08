Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 8 2021 8:38pm
00:47

Work begins on Gateway Boulevard development in Edmonton

A high-traffic strip of land bordering Gateway Boulevard, north of 34 Avenue, is undergoing a transformation from a grassy berm to a mixed-use complex in south Edmonton.

