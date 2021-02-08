Confidence and confusion: COVID-19 policy flip-flops affect public trust in government, researcher says
Alberta lifted some COVID-19 restrictions Monday — the latest development in a cycle of openings and closures spanning nearly a year — and it includes a surprise reversal on minor sports practices. University of Calgary health law policy expert Lorian Hardcastle says sudden changes in policy can affect public confidence in the government. She talks compliance, confusion and opening amid a rise in variants on Global News at Noon Edmonton.