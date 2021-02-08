Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
February 8 2021 10:35am
04:44

The standout commercials at Super Bowl 55

UofT professor David Soberman, national chair in strategic marketing at Rotman School of Management, reacts to the most memorable ads of Super Bowl 55.

