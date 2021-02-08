Global News Morning Montreal February 8 2021 8:54am 01:34 Festive snow sculptures are popping up across Montreal’s West Island The city of Dorval has commissioned five unique snow sculptures for its Winter Festival. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more on this story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7626908/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7626908/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?