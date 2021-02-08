Menu

February 8 2021 7:33am
Halifax Black Film Festival celebrates its 5th anniversary

The Halifax Black Film Festival (#HBFF21) celebrates its 5th anniversary, February 23 to 28, with a powerful edition! We find out more from President and Founder Fabienne Colas.

