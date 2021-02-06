Outgoing N.S. Liberal leader, Premier Stephen McNeil thanks party for support, praises COVID-19 response
Outgoing Nova Scotia Liberal Party Leader and Premier Stephen McNeil on Saturday thanked supporters, the party, staff and his government’s caucus for their work and the support they’ve given him as leader. He also praised Nova Scotians for the work they did in responding to the COVID-19 threat. McNeil also, holding back tears, thanked the people of his riding for supporting him through difficult times.