Global News Morning BC
February 6 2021 1:52pm
03:50

Climate Breakthrough Award recipient

A Canada-based environmentalist has had her work recognized on a global level, becoming this year’s recipient of the Climate Breakthrough Award. Nicole Rycroft explains what it means to have won the award.

