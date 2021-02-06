Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
February 6 2021 1:51pm
04:13

B.C. isn’t lifting gathering restrictions despite signs COVID-19 cases are levelling off

B.C. is on the right path with its COVID-19 cases but as UBC Professor & Mathematical Biologist Sarah Otto explains, the situation could change very quickly.

Advertisement

Video Home