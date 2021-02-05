“It’s like he’s in prison in there and I’m in prison out here” Kelowna senior pleads to be deemed an ‘essential’ visitor for husband with dementia

The pandemic has taken a big toll on many people but perhaps among the hardest hit are long term care residents–many of whom have had no to very little interaction with loved ones on the outside. That includes one elderly Kelowna couple. Audrey Kowalchuk is only allowed to spend a half hour a week with her husband, who has dementia, because as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, his wife of 66 years is not considered an essential visitor.