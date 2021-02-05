Winnipeg mayor expresses concern around ‘lack of communication’ by firefighters union around system racism

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman held a press conference following his released statement concerning “lack of public communication” from the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg (UFFW) on systemic racism in the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) and the UFFW. When asked if firefighters should be fired, Bowman said while he had “strong feelings” about the report, he needs to respect the collective agreement’s process.