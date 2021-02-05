Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
February 5 2021 7:54am
03:44

Wine pairings for takeout meals

Take your order in meal up a notch. Wine expert Mandi Robertson joins Global’s Kim Sullivan with the perfect pairings your romantic night.

Advertisement

Video Home