Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
February 4 2021 7:15pm
01:33

Frigid blast of Arctic air descending on Saskatchewan

Meteorologists say -40 C temperatures could be recorded in parts of Saskatchewan by Monday morning – with COVID-19 restrictions, shelters say it’s a struggle to keep everyone out of the cold.

Advertisement

Video Home