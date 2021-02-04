Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
February 4 2021 10:08am
02:51

Female realtors targets of harassment

Colette Gerber of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver discusses the threatening, harassing calls made to about two dozen female realtors in Metro Vancouver.

Advertisement

Video Home