Canada
February 4 2021 10:34am
04:26

Toronto founder of ‘Help A Girl Out’ receives Canada’s hero award

Help A Girl Out founder Yanique Brandford talks about her NGO’s vision and becoming the first-ever recipient of Canada’s hero award.

