Global News Morning Saskatoon
February 4 2021 9:18am
04:22

King of Kovbasa going virtual for 2021

An annual celebration of Ukrainian sausage will look a bit different this year. The King of Kovbasa will be holding a virtual appreciation event on Monday, and organizer Shayla Romanyshyn shares the details.

