Global News at 10 Regina
February 4 2021 8:24am
02:09

Coronavirus testing on the decline in Saskatchewan

The COVID-19 testing rates have been falling in Saskatchewan and officials say there are hundreds of thousands of unused rapid test kits on the shelves.

