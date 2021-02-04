Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 4 2021 7:00am
04:08

World Cancer Day

The pandemic has compromised diagnosis and treatment for thousands of cancer patients. Global’s Laura Casella finds out what this means for patients and doctors alike.

