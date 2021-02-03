Menu

News
February 3 2021 7:44pm
01:34

Pandemic leads some to be more adventurous in the kitchen

One consequence of more people being holed up in their homes and having less access to restaurants is a more experimental attitude in the kitchen. Global’s Malika Karim reports.

