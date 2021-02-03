Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 3 2021 6:39pm
02:34

All Ontario parents now know when their kids will go back to school

The province has announced reopening dates for schools that have still not returned to in-person classes. Shallima Maharaj finds out what has some parents and doctors concerned.

