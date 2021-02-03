Menu

Global News at Noon BC
February 3 2021 3:42pm
04:30

New features and services from Apple

Apple is set to unveil some cool new services and features, including an iPhone face id that works with masks. Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media gives us a preview of that and some other fun features.

