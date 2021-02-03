Menu

Crime
February 3 2021 3:59pm
Vancouver home invasion victim dies, two suspects arrested

The 78-year-old woman that was badly hurt in a brutal home invasion Sunday has now died — and two men have been arrested in relation to the attack.

