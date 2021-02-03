Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
February 3 2021 2:45pm
02:29

Bone-chilling cold: Feb. 3 Saskatchewan weather outlook

It’s about to get a lot colder. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with a look at what’s ahead in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Advertisement

Video Home