The Morning Show
February 3 2021 11:01am
07:32

‘Pretty Hard Cases’ stars talk filming in Toronto and creating life-long friendships

Adrienne C. Moore and Meredith MacNeill join The Morning Show to talk about their latest cop drama ‘Pretty Hard Cases.’

