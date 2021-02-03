Menu

Ian Janes
February 3 2021 7:38am
06:22

Local musician Ian Janes releases new single and colourful new video

We chat with musician Ian Janes about his newest single “Shouldn’t be Calling you” and find out what he’s been doing in the absense of live shows during the pandemic.

