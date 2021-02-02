Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 2 2021 8:58pm
02:14

Vancouver is Hollywood’s chameleon city

Despite thousands of movies shot in Vancouver, the city never plays itself on the big screen. Squire Barnes looks at how B.C.’s major city is able to pose as New York, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

