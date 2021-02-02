Global News Hour at 6 BC February 2 2021 8:58pm 02:14 Vancouver is Hollywood’s chameleon city Despite thousands of movies shot in Vancouver, the city never plays itself on the big screen. Squire Barnes looks at how B.C.’s major city is able to pose as New York, Hong Kong and Los Angeles. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7616116/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7616116/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?