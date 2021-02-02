Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 2 2021 8:56pm
01:46

UBC to study COVID-19 risk among B.C. paramedics

A UBC scientist has launched a study that he hopes will lead to better protection for the health of B.C. paramedics. Linda Aylesworth reports.

Advertisement

Video Home