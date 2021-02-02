Canada February 2 2021 7:13pm 02:02 Moms want more done to curb overdose deaths Moms Stop the Harm, a group of parents who lost children to overdoses, wants Saskatoon’s city hall to join their call to the federal government for more action. Saskatchewan moms want more done to curb overdose deaths <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7615844/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7615844/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?