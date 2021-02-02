Black Business February 2 2021 6:01pm 01:48 Black-owned business directory growing rapidly in Manitoba Black Owned Manitoba, an online directory for Black-owned businesses in Manitoba continues to expand after launching last spring. Global’s Marney Blunt reports. Black-owned business directory growing rapidly in Manitoba <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7615608/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7615608/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?