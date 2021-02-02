Menu

Black Business
February 2 2021 6:01pm
01:48

Black-owned business directory growing rapidly in Manitoba

Black Owned Manitoba, an online directory for Black-owned businesses in Manitoba continues to expand after launching last spring. Global’s Marney Blunt reports.

