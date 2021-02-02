Global News at Noon BC February 2 2021 5:35pm 00:31 RCMP searching for missing 23-year-old woman in Chilliwack The Chilliwack RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Shaelene Bell, a 23-year-old woman missing since Saturday night. Missing Chilliwack woman not seen since Jan. 30 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7615559/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7615559/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?