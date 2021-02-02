Menu

Global News at Noon BC
February 2 2021 5:35pm
00:31

RCMP searching for missing 23-year-old woman in Chilliwack

The Chilliwack RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Shaelene Bell, a 23-year-old woman missing since Saturday night.

