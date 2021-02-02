Commission Scolaire Des Trois-Lacs February 2 2021 1:52pm 02:01 Laval elementary school dealing with 14 active cases of COVID-19 A rising number of COVID-19 cases at a Laval elementary school has some parents worried. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7614902/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7614902/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?