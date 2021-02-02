Menu

Commission Scolaire Des Trois-Lacs
February 2 2021 1:52pm
02:01

Laval elementary school dealing with 14 active cases of COVID-19

A rising number of COVID-19 cases at a Laval elementary school has some parents worried. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

