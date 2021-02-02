Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
February 2 2021 8:38am
03:44

Spring outlook in Saskatchewan

While groundhogs across North America make their predictions, meteorologist Peter Quinlan joins Global News Morning with his forecast for February and March, and when we could see the end of winter.

