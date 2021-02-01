Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 1 2021 5:31pm
02:02

Black History Month: Saskatchewan’s Mattie Mayes leaves impact centuries after her life

Mattie Mayes was born a slave and eventually migrated to Saskatchewan.

