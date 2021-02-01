Menu

Canada
February 1 2021 4:43pm
01:54

N.S. Liberal party to elect its new leader

On Saturday, the Nova Scotia Liberal party will elect its new leader and subsequently the province’s new premier. Jesse Thomas has more.

