News
February 1 2021 12:34pm
02:07

Two ice fishers found dead in Manitoba

Two people who went ice fishing were found dead Saturday morning. Foul play is not suspected, but carbon monoxide poisoning is considered a possibility. Global’s Marek Tkach reports.

