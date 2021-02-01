Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
February 1 2021 10:59am
03:06

Health Series: Regular annual checkups and screening tests

Dr. Davidicus Wong explains the importance of regular checkups and what screening tests are important for people of different ages.

Advertisement

Video Home