Global News Morning Montreal
February 1 2021 9:12am
04:03

Finding ways to cope with stress eating

The pandemic has taken a toll on healthy eating habits. Registered dietician Dina Merhbi joins Global’s Laura Casella with tips on ways to get back on track.

