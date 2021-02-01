Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
February 1 2021 9:05am
03:40

Should Quebec start lifting lockdown restrictions?

As encouraging as Quebec’s recent decline in new COVID-19 cases has been, is it too early to start talking about lifting restrictions? Dr. Matthew Oughton explains.

Advertisement

Video Home