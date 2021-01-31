Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 31 2021 3:02pm
01:32

Group parades appreciation for Dr. Shahab through the Queen City

The parade attracted dozens of vehicles, and came in response to a protest that took place outside of Dr. Shahab’s home last weekend.

