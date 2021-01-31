Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 31 2021 10:41am
01:55

Regina airport traffic control tower in question after NAV Canada announces layoffs

Following news that a closure of the Regina airport control tower may be on the horizon, a number of stakeholders are taking their objections to Ottawa.

