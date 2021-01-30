Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 30 2021 9:19pm
01:30

B.C. Mountie arrested after being found in vehicle with known gang members

A Surrey RCMP officer has been arrested in an incident allegedly linked to Lower Mainland gangs. Catherine Urquhart has the exclusive details.

