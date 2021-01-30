Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
January 30 2021 4:04pm
04:31

Victoria HarbourCats preparing for a 2021 baseball season

Victoria Harbourcats finalize 2021 Coaching staff by adding World Series Champ Greg Swindell. Cats G.M. Jim Swanson joined Global BC’s Jay Janower to talk Island baseball.

Advertisement

Video Home