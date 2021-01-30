Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 30 2021 1:45pm
04:07

New podcast ‘The Apocrypha Chronicles’

Writer Jessica Schacht shares details of a new Canadian drama podcast. She explains how it is helping to amplify Indigenous voices, whilst renewing hope for the struggling arts industry.

