Global News Morning BC
January 30 2021 1:44pm
04:22

The pitfalls of universal basic income

An expert panel commissioned by the B.C. government has rejected the idea of creating a basic income for all British Columbians. Panel member Dr. Jonathan Rhys Kesselman explains why.

