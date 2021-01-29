Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 29 2021 9:45pm
02:21

More vaccine supply issues in B.C.

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on what B.C. health officials are saying about the latest COVID-19 vaccine supply issues to hit our province.

