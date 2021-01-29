Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 29 2021 8:42pm
02:01

New survey finds pandemic still affecting mental health in B.C.

A new survey has found that the pandemic is still negatively affecting the mental health of British Columbians, even though vaccines have begun arriving. Linda Aylesworth reports.

