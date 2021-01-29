Menu

The Morning Show
January 29 2021 10:39am
06:47

‘Prodigal Son’ star Lou Diamond Phillips talks season 2

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips drops by The Morning Show talks about his journey in the entertainment industry and acting for the hit TV series ‘Prodigal Son.’

