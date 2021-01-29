Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
January 29 2021 9:57am
04:22

Weekend Entertainment

From a farm tour for kids to Montreal superstar Seb Toots competing at the Aspen X Games, Global’s Kim Sullivan looks at some upcoming entertainment highlights.

Advertisement

Video Home