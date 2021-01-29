Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 29 2021 9:54am
04:23

Popular Montreal festival now delivers right to your door

La Poutine Week offers home delivery this year. Global’s Kim Sullivan finds out how you can enjoy their delicious dishes.

