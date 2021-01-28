Global News Hour at 6 BC January 28 2021 9:12pm 01:51 Keith Baldrey on COVID-19 hot spots and concerns about ski hills Global’s Keith Baldrey has the latest on some of B.C.’s current COVID-19 hot spots, and growing concerns about ski hills. B.C. reports 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; number in hospital falls below 300 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7606917/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7606917/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?